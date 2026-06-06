'Stop Spreading False Narratives': Shilpa Shinde Slams 'Paid PR', Reveals What Was Written In FIR Against Sanjay Kohli- Watch VIDEO

Shilpa Shinde Slams 'Paid PR', Reveals What Was Written In FIR Against Sanjay Kohli- Watch VIDEO |

Television actress Shilpa Shinde once again shared an explosive video on her Instagram amid the ongoing controversy. Addressing PR teams, she urged them to "stop spreading false narratives." In the latest video, Shilpa clarified that people describing her sexual harassment case as "rape" are misrepresenting her allegations. She explained that if a co-actor or crew member touches someone inappropriately, it can also constitute sexual harassment.

Shilpa wrote, "KEEP DOING YOUR JOB PR, but Stop spreading false narratives about the case." The actress further addressed those referring to her sexual harassment allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli as "rape," stating, "Sexual harassment is any unwelcome sexual behavior that makes a person feel uncomfortable, intimidated, humiliated, or offended. Unwanted physical contact, sexual comments or jokes, inappropriate messages or images, repeated unwanted advances, sexually suggestive gestures...So stop circulating your own cooked theory (sic)."

Shilpa made a sarcastic remark in her video aimed at those who have been portraying Sanjay Kohli as a victim and highlighting what he and his family allegedly went through over the past nine years before she revealed her side of the story. The actress said, "Lekin unlogon ne mere sath kya kiya ye bhi unlogon ko bolna padega, kyunki tit for tat hota hai."

She also called out "paid PR" agencies for allegedly spreading misinformation about her case and urged people to fact-check and read her FIR copy. "Usme (FIR copy) mein maine saaf saaf shabdon mein likha hai ki unhone mera hanth pakda mujhe apni taraf kheecha," Shilpa said while referring to the contents of the FIR. However, she later added, "Kisi ke maai ke laal mein himmat nahi hai wo karne ki," claiming that the incident described in the FIR was not true.

Shilpa further addressed "publicity ke bhookhe log," seemingly taking a dig at Hina Khan, and urged them to focus on helping those who genuinely need support. "Apna time apna samay sahi logon ko dijiye, aapka bhala hoga," she said.