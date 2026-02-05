'She Gave Us A Motivational Speech...': Janki Bodiwala On Her Experience Of Working With Rani Mukerji In Mardaani 3 | Exclusive

Janki Bodiwala On Her Experience Of Working With Rani Mukerji In Mardaani 3 | Instagram

After her excellent performance in Shaitaan, Janki Bodiwali impressed one and all with her act in her second Bollywood film, Mardaani 3. The actress plays a pivotal role in the Rani Mukerji starrer, and her performance as a cop has grabbed everyone's attention. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Janki and spoke to her about her experience of sharing screen space with Rani Mukerji.

When asked about her experience of working with Rani and if she was nervous while sharing screen space with the senior actress, Janki said, "We met during the workshop. The energy she carries with her; oh my god! She is lovely as a person. She is very energetic. It is such a big motivation for us. She is so energetic, so full of life, and a very down-to-earth person, I must say."

The Vash actress further said, "The very first day we met her, she gave us a little motivational speech that, 'we have to do it, we have to make this one of the best films of the franchise'. She motivated us all a lot. So, I loved meeting her. And then while working with her, while sharing the screen with her, she was very supportive, very professional."

Mardaani 3 Review

While talking about Janki's performance, The Free Press Journal reviewer wrote, "Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan fame) has been given a meaty role, and she has done justice to it. She shines in her scenes in the second half."

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Mardaani 3 is steady at the box office. On its day six, the film collected Rs. 2.10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 24.45 crore. Coming Friday, there's no big Bollywood film releasing in theatres, so Mardaani 3 has a good window to collect a better amount at the box office during its second weekend.