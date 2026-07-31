'She Begged Me To Save Her': Sambhavna Seth Alleges House Help's Sister Was Held Captive, Threatened With Death In Navi Mumbai - VIDEO

Actress and content creator Sambhavna Seth , along with her husband Avinash Dwivedi, has shared details of an alleged rescue operation involving their house help's sister. In a video posted on Thursday night, the couple claimed the woman was unlawfully confined at a residence in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, forced to work against her will and threatened with death when she tried to leave.

The couple said they decided to speak publicly about the incident to raise awareness and encourage people to report similar cases if they come across them.

Avinash began the video by saying, "A very big incident has happened with us and it is important for us to talk to you about that incident because we want to make a lot of people aware about it. It can happen in anyone's life or it can happen in your neighbourhood, for which it is important for you to be aware."

He explained that the matter came to light after their live-in house help, Gudiya, suddenly broke down. "Two days ago, Gudiya suddenly started crying... Gudiya is our house help. She lives in our house 24x7. When Gudiya started crying, we couldn't understand what exactly happened," he said.

According to Avinash, Gudiya revealed that her elder sister had been placed at a home in Kharghar through a domestic help agency. She had allegedly agreed to the job after being told she would only have to care for 13 cats and five dogs.

However, Avinash claimed the workload increased within days.

"They had sweet-talked her initially... After 2-3 days, they started increasing her work. She had to cook, clean the house and do several other chores. She had a stomach problem post her C-section and could not do heavy work," he alleged.

He further claimed that when the woman asked to leave, the employers refused, saying they had already paid the placement agency. According to Avinash, the agency later denied receiving any such payment.

Sambhavna recounts distress call

Sambhavna said she later received a desperate phone call from the woman, who allegedly pleaded for help.

"She cried and asked me to save her... She told me she had vomited four times since morning, she hadn't been given food and hadn't eaten anything for two days," the actress said.

The couple also alleged that representatives from the placement agency initially failed to reach the woman because they were stopped by security guards at the residential society.

Sambhavna then claimed she directly contacted the woman living in the flat. "I called this lady... She asked me who I was. When she recognised me, she said she was a big fan of mine. Her tone completely changed," she recalled.

She said she assured the woman that any financial dispute could be settled later and urged her to let the domestic worker leave immediately.

"Any help... I am just one call away, don't worry. We won't let you suffer any loss. If your payment doesn't come, I'll pay you. Ma'am, let her go. Don't worry, we are here," Sambhavna said she told her.

Allegations of threats and confinement

The actress further alleged that the domestic worker repeatedly begged for help because she feared for her life.

"She was just saying, 'Madam, save me somehow. I'm being threatened to kill here.' They told her, 'You try to leave, we will cut you into pieces and throw you away. No one will know,'" Sambhavna claimed.

She also alleged that the employers had locked the main door, taken away the woman's Aadhaar card and hidden her clothes to stop her from escaping. "The biggest crime, they snatched her ID card, hid her clothes and told her, 'Now go and show us how you leave,'" she said.

According to the couple, members of the placement agency, along with a woman associated with an NGO who lived in the same housing society, eventually managed to rescue the domestic worker.

Expressing gratitude, Sambhavna said, "I would like to thank that lady... Maybe she is from some NGO. She went straight to the 30th floor, entered the house and somehow helped the girl escape."

She alleged that during the escape, the woman's husband slapped the domestic worker and that she suffered injuries while running down the stairs. "She was badly injured. She kept saying, 'Sister, save me. They will kill me,'" Sambhavna recalled.

The actress further claimed she overheard threats in which the woman was allegedly told she would be murdered and her body cut into pieces. Sambhavna alleged that the domestic worker's life could have been in danger had help not arrived in time.

Police response and FIR

The couple also criticised the initial response of the Kharghar Police, alleging that immediate assistance was not provided despite repeated requests.

"The police did not help. If they had helped at that time, the issue wouldn't have escalated so much. Her life could have been lost," Sambhavna alleged.

According to Avinash, they later approached Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai, where officers registered an FIR and recorded statements.

He said, "Thank You to the officers and team at the Bangur Nagar Police Station. The senior officers apologised to us for what had happened earlier. An officer heard us till 8 a.m. an FIR had been registered. Statements were recorded and all the evidence was collected."

Gudiya also appeared in the video and thanked the couple for supporting her family. "If bhaiya and didi had not been with me, my sister would not have been in this world today. I request that strict action be taken against whoever did this to my sister," she said.

Sambhavna's appeal

Concluding the video, Sambhavna urged people to remain alert if they suspect abuse or exploitation in their neighbourhood.

"Our sole purpose of making this video is to make people aware. In every society there may be a person or a family troubling others. If anything wrong is happening around you, raise your voice. Even knocking on someone's door once can stop an incident," she said.

She added, "This is not about rich or poor. This is about right and wrong. Humanity says that we should help each other."

The couple also claimed they possess substantial evidence against the people they have accused. They said they would consider revealing the identities of the alleged individuals on social media if, according to them, such activities continue.

Note: These are allegations made by Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi in their social media video. The accused individuals have not publicly responded to the claims at the time of writing, and the allegations have not been established in a court of law.