'Mera Nanha Rajkumar': Sambhavna Seth Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Boy, Netizens React 'Our Hearts Officially Melted'

Sambhavna Seth baby boy |

TV actress and YouTuber Sambhavna Seth welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, in June 2026 with her husband, Avinash Dwivedi. Recently, the actress shared the first glimpse of her baby boy on social media. Sharing the heartwarming photos, Sambhavna captioned the post, "Mera Nanha Rajkumar" along with a red heart emoji.

On June 16, 2026, Sambhavna uploaded a series of adorable pictures featuring her newborn son. One image showed Avinash's hands gently holding the baby boy's tiny feet, while another captured the newborn holding onto his father's finger.

As soon as Sambhavna shared the photos, fans flooded the comments section with love and blessings. One user wrote, "Guysss pleaseee. We officially want 2 vlogs a dayy!" Another commented, "Our hearts officially melted." Several others showered the family with good wishes and prayed for the health and happiness of both the babies.

Sambhavna and her husband, Avinash, welcomed twins via surrogacy in June 2026 after a long and emotional journey to parenthood. Announcing the arrival of their babies on Instagram, the couple shared a heartfelt post and expressed their gratitude after years of failed IVF attempts, miscarriages, and medical challenges. The twins were born on June 3, with the couple publicly sharing the news a day later.

Soon after, Sambhavna shared an emotional vlog capturing the birth of her twins. The actress broke down in tears inside the hospital when doctors invited her to cut the babies' umbilical cords. Overwhelmed with emotion, she struggled to hold back her tears as she embraced motherhood after nearly a decade of waiting. In the video, Sambhavna also revealed that she had always wished for a daughter and was overjoyed to welcome both a girl and a boy, calling the moment the completion of her family. While sharing the emotional video on her social media, Sambhavna wrote, "Thank You for all the love and prayers."