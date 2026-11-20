Sharad Kapoor Advised Isolation | Instagram

Actor Sharad Kapoor, best known for his roles in films such as Josh, has been in the news after making an emotional appeal to his senior colleagues in the film industry, seeking work and financial assistance. Amid concerns over his health and financial struggles, Sharad's friend and animal welfare activist Hema Chaudhary has now shared an update on his condition, revealing that his treatment has begun and doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Hema explained that Sharad is currently undergoing several medical tests, and doctors will decide on the further course of treatment based on the reports.

Sharad Kapoor's Treatment Begins

"Sharad ke saare blood tests chalu ho gaye hain; kuch reports aaj aaye, kuch kal ya day after aayenge. According to that, doctors will line up the necessary treatment. It has already started. Doctors have strongly suggested that he needs complete bed rest," she said.

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Sharad Kapoor Advised Isolation

Hema further explained that the sudden attention from the media, film industry colleagues and fans over the past week had become overwhelming for the actor. According to her, Sharad had largely remained away from social interactions for nearly two years and was not accustomed to so much attention.

She also revealed that Sharad's phone has been switched off and is currently with her. The actor has been advised not to take any calls for at least a week as part of his treatment and recovery.

Sonu Nigam Sends Voice Message To Ailing Sharad Kapoor

Despite the health concerns, Hema shared some positive news about the actor's condition. She revealed that Sharad is eating well and remains happy. A voice message from singer Sonu Nigam also brought a smile to his face.

"Kal raat ko Sonu Nigam ka voice message aaya tha; he was very happy," she shared.

'Serious Treatment Chalu Ho Gaya Hai'

Explaining the need for isolation, Hema said that constantly being on the phone for 24 hours could further affect his mental well-being. She added, "Unka phone band hai, aur mere paas hai. At least for a week, he is not allowed to take any calls because serious treatment chalu ho gaya hai aaj se. Fans ke dua se he is the happiest person in the world."

Hema assured fans that she would share another update after a week, revealing more details about Sharad's condition, the treatment he is undergoing and what he has been suffering from.

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