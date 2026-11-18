Actor Sharad Kapoor was reportedly in an extremely poor condition when his friend Hema Chaudhary first found him earlier this month. Making a shocking revelation about his health and living circumstances, Chaudhary claimed that the actor had not bathed or even got out of bed for nearly two years. She also alleged that he was gradually losing the will to live and had been left without proper care or support.

Chaudhary, who runs a dog shelter called Bezubaan Trust, recently spoke about the experience on the Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast. She revealed that she first came across Sharad while rescuing dogs in his neighbourhood. However, when she later visited his room, his condition left her disturbed.

'Sharad Kapoor Hadn't Bathed or Left His Bed for Two Years'

Recalling the condition in which she found the actor, Chaudhary claimed that Sharad had been living in isolation and had stopped looking after his basic needs. According to her, he had neither taken a bath nor stepped out of his bed for almost two years.

She also suggested that nobody had been checking on him. Describing how she came across the actor while rescuing dogs, she said, "Three to four people have been waiting to see him die. And he was almost done 99 per cent, but it was the dogs who led me to him. I always listen to the voiceless. When I rescued the dogs, I met him. He hadn’t bathed or gotten out of bed for two years. Nobody had called him or asked if he'd had food, so he kept dying gradually," she said.

Sharad Kapoor's Friend Claims His Family Did Not Offer Support

During the conversation, Chaudhary also spoke about her attempts to contact Sharad's family members. She claimed that her efforts to seek their help did not receive the response she had hoped for.

Recalling her conversation with the actor's brother, she said, "When I talked to his brother, he said the actor had visited him to get their younger brother. When I tried to call his brother again, he didn’t entertain me. I told him, 'He needs you.' He didn't call me back. So, maybe he's not interested. Maybe it's a property issue or something else," she said.

She also addressed questions about Sharad's personal life. According to her, the actor was previously engaged to Koel Basu, daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, but the two never got married.

Read Also Rahul Roy Meets Sharad Kapoor After His Emotional Appeal For Financial Help; Video Goes Viral

Chaudhary claimed that Sharad is currently in a relationship, although she suggested that his partner is not in a position to take care of him. There has also been speculation about the actor having a child. However, she said she could not confirm this without his permission.

Apart from his physical condition, Chaudhary also expressed concerns about Sharad's mental well-being. She suggested that he needs time, care and support before making major decisions about his professional future.

Meanwhile, several members of the film industry, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, have reportedly stepped forward to extend support to the actor.

Sharad Kapoor's Acting Career

Sharad Kapoor has worked across television and films during his career. He became known through the television show Swabhimaan (1995) before appearing in films such as Dastak (1996) and Josh (2000).

His other film credits include LOC Kargil, Lakshya, Wanted and Jai Ho. Over the years, he has worked with filmmakers such as Mahesh Bhatt, Mansoor Khan, JP Dutta, Farhan Akhtar, Prabhu Deva and Sohail Khan.

His last screen appearance was in the 2019 romantic thriller Cabaret, which was released on ZEE5.

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