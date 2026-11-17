Actor Sharad Kapoor, who recently appealed to the film industry for financial and medical assistance, is receiving support from his colleagues. After Sonu Sood reached out to him, actor Rahul Roy also met Sharad on Monday, offering a reassuring gesture during a difficult phase of his life.

A video of Rahul's meeting with Sharad has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, a paparazzo is heard saying that audiences would love to see the heroes of the 1990s return to the big screen. Responding to the comment, Sharad said, "Inshallah."

Bollywood ke 2 mahaan kalakar... Lekin afsos zalim industry ne dono ko ghar baitha diya hai 🥺 Hum inko phirse bade parde par dekhna chahte... Please bring them back on screen, #Bollywood. 🙏 #SharadKapoor #RahulRoy https://t.co/MOWn4Se0Cw — Filmy Kraze (@ItsFilmyKraze) November 16, 2026

Sharad's appeal has also caught the attention of several prominent names in the film industry. According to a report by ABP Live, Salman Khan has assured the actor of financial assistance. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has reportedly sent a team of doctors to arrange medical treatment for Sharad's leg injury.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) acknowledged the efforts made by Salman and Sonu in a statement shared on X.

Thanking the two stars, AICWA wrote, "Today, he needs the industry's support, and Salman Khan ji and Sonu Sood ji have shown that real stars stand beside their own people in their time of need. On behalf of the entire film fraternity, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

The association further highlighted their contributions in its statement. "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) warmly thanks Salman Khan for coming forward to support actor Sharad Kapoor with financial help in this difficult time. Such a gesture gives hope not only to Sharad Kapoor ji, but to every artist who fears being forgotten in his hard days.

"AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for," the statement read.

Sharad had earlier spoken about the challenges he has been facing, revealing that he has been bedridden for the past two to three years. He also shared that his family members remain in touch with him only through occasional phone calls.

Speaking about his situation and the kind of support he needs, the actor said, "I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he added.

Sharad Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. Over the years, he appeared in several films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His performance as an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Josh earned him a Filmfare Award nomination.