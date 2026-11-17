Actor Sharad Kapoor thanked people for offering help during his difficult time but has also expressed concern over videos being made and shared on social media in the name of donations. In a new video, the actor claimed that some people had forcefully handed him money, recorded the interaction and later took the money back. Following these incidents, he said he would no longer meet people.

Hema Choudhary of Bezubaan Trust, who had earlier brought Sharad's condition to public attention through social media, also appealed to people to stop filming him and posting donation-related reels. She is also Sharad's friend. Hema said the actor needs medical attention and should be allowed to recover without being disturbed.

In a video shared on Tuesday (November 17), Sharad expressed gratitude to the film industry, his fans and everyone who had reached out to support him. However, he also spoke about the confusion caused by people recording their interactions with him.

"I would like the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I'm so thankful to you. Aap logon ne itna pyaar diya hai aap soch bhi nahi sakte. Lekin social media pe bahot saari galat chize dikhaye jaa rahi hai... haath mein paise diya... pata hi nahi chal raha hai kaun kya kar raha hai. Samaj hi nahi aa raha hai," Sharad said in the video.

Hema, meanwhile, explained why she had initially been hesitant about making Sharad's condition public. She said her intention was to seek help for him, not to turn his situation into a subject of social media attention. She also criticised people for approaching the actor and recording his statements when he was not in a stable condition.

"Main chaah rahi thi public mein zyada expose naa ho Sharad ki condition kyuki unki tabiyat kharab hai. Vo kya baat karte hai unko nahi pata hai. Uss din maine appeal ki help ki, logon ne mujhe hi troll kiya. Maine animals ke liye video daala ki animals ko help mile, vo sab bure haal mein the. I represent animal welfare. Aap Sharad Kapoor ke bure haalat ka tamasha kar rahe ho. He is in trauma, he's not stable. Aap aa kar zabardasti unki byte le rahi ho. Do not disturb him, do not harass him. Humne aap se paise nahi maange. Usko medical attention ki zaroorat hai, jo hum arrange kar rahe hai," she said.

Hema also recalled an incident in which she questioned Sharad about accepting money from a stranger. According to her, the actor told her that he did not know the person, who had allegedly forced the money into his hands, recorded a video and then took it back.

Sharing the video, Hema appealed to people to respect the actor's privacy and allow him to focus on his recovery. "Please please leave him also for his life... stop making donation reels," she captioned the post.

The official Instagram account of Bezubaan Trust also issued a clarification, warning people against fake fundraising accounts claiming to be associated with the organisation or Sharad.

"We are not associated with any of the Sharad Kapoor's accounts...all are fake. Do not believe or donate if anyone appeals for donation."

How Sharad Kapoor's health condition came to light

Sharad recently came into the spotlight after a video showing him getting emotional over the relocation of his four pet dogs went viral. The dogs were moved to an animal welfare centre because of his health condition. The video also raised concerns among viewers as the actor appeared visibly frail.

Following the video, Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust shared another clip on Saturday in which Sharad spoke about battling depression. He also appealed to members of the film industry to help him financially and offer him work as he navigates this difficult phase of his life.

Sharad Kapoor's film career

Sharad made his Bollywood debut with Mera Pyara Bharat but gained wider recognition with Dastak (1996), which also marked Sushmita Sen's Bollywood debut. He subsequently appeared in films such as Tamanna, Josh, Khauff, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC Kargil and Lakshya.

The actor has not appeared in a film for several years.