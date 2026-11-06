Shanaya Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Karan Kothari Records Her As She Poses For Paps At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party; VIDEO Goes Viral

Shanaya Kapoor Arrives With Rumoured Boyfriend Karan Kothari At Diwali Bash | Instagram

Actress Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on Thursday, November 5. Several celebrities graced the grand celebration. Amid the festivities, a video of Shanaya has gone viral on social media, grabbing fans’ attention as her rumoured boyfriend, Karan Kothari, was seen recording her while she posed for the paparazzi.

Shanaya Kapoor's Rumoured BF Captures Her Paparazzi Poses

In the viral video, Shanaya looked stunning in a black outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs. While she was busy giving pictures, Karan was seen proudly playing her cheerleader and capturing her paparazzi moment on his phone. Interestingly, Karan also opted for a black outfit, twinning with Shanaya. However, the rumoured couple did not pose together for the cameras.

Check out the viral video:

Avoid Posing Together

Another video showed the two arriving together at Manish Malhotra's residence before Shanaya stepped out to pose for the paparazzi. While their appearance together has sparked curiosity among fans, neither Shanaya nor Karan has officially confirmed their relationship.

However, the two have often been spotted together.

Dating History

Shanaya has also been seen commenting on Karan’s Instagram posts on several occasions. According to reports, the actress is dating her college sweetheart, Mumbai-based businessman Karan Kothari. His father, Avinash Kothari, owns Kothari Fine Jewels. The rumoured couple has also been spotted together on vacations, including a trip to the Maldives.

Despite the growing speculation surrounding their relationship, Shanaya and Karan have maintained a low profile and have not publicly addressed the dating rumours.

Shanaya Kapoor Work Front

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year: After Dark, directed by Reema Maya

A spin-off of the popular Student of the Year franchise, the series is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on November 13, 2026.