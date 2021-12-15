Shanaya Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I have mild symptoms'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. Two days back it was confirmed that Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and Seema Khan had also tested positive for the virus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you please get tested. Stay safe everyone,” Shanaya wrote on her Instagram stories.

Maheep Kapoor reportedly has mild symptoms like cold and fever and is currently under isolation.

Maheep, best known for featuring in last year’s Netflix series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", is asymptomatic. “She has tested positive and fortunately with no symptoms as she is doubly vaccinated. She is following all norms by being self-isolated," her husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor told news agency PTI.

On Monday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-friend Amrita Arora also tested positive for the virus. Kareena shared she isolated herself when she tested positive, adding that her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are “currently not showing any symptoms".

“Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," the actor wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, his family members and staff have tested negative for Covid-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan said, he tested himself twice to be safe. Karan had hosted a dinner at his Mumbai home on December 8 which was attended by Kareena and other celebs. There has been a huge criticism of the gathering being held amid the Omicron scare. In his statement, Karan Johar said that his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party" and denied that his home was a COVID “hotspot."

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:00 PM IST