After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan have tested positive for COVID-19, reported Pinkvilla on Monday evening.

According to the report, Maheep has mild symptoms of cold and fever and is currently isolated. She has also informed all her close contacts to get tested for the deadly virus, it added.

This comes after Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-friend Amrita Arora tested positive for contracted coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," she said in a statement.

The actor further said her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are "currently not showing any symptoms".

"Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she added.

Arora also shared a statement on her Instagram Story confirming her diagnosis.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested," she wrote.

The actor also said her family and staff are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.

"Stay safe, stay responsible," Arora added.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has sealed Kareena's residence.

The Mumbai civic body said that the two actresses violated COVID-19 norms and attended several parties.

It further said that Kareena has not given proper information yet, adding that its officers are trying to find out how many people came in contact with the '3 Idiots' actress.

Kareena's official spokesperson has given a clarification.

The spokesperson said, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

"As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family," added the spokesperson.

Monday, December 13, 2021