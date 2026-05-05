'Shallow Negativity...': Akashdeep Saigal, 51, Reacts To Age Criticism Over Playing Grandson To Smriti Irani, 50, In KSBKBT 2

Akashdeep Saigal On Trolling Over His Age Gap With Smriti Irani | Photo Via JioHotstar

Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Rio, Smriti Irani’s on-screen grandson, having earlier played Ansh, the son of Irani’s character, whose track ended after his character was killed following a sexual assault storyline involving Nandini, whom she protected. His return has sparked backlash over the show’s age dynamics, with viewers pointing out that Akashdeep, 51, is nearly the same age as Smriti, 50, despite now portraying her grandson in the same family timeline, leading to widespread debate.

Akashdeep Saigal On Trolling Over His Age Gap With Smriti Irani

Addressing the backlash, Akashdeep told Mid-Day, "The truth is right there, and it simply cannot be manipulated by a few insecurities. Think about it: we can’t even control the hair growing on our own heads; it just grows. So why try to fight destiny or a universal calling? The trolling you see online is just noise. It comes from the fear and insecurities of a few people who are hiding behind screens. But that kind of shallow negativity never lasts."

Akashdeep Saigal Praises Ektaa Kapoor

Furthermore, the actor said he has strong faith in producer Ektaa Kapoor, adding that if Ektaa and he were to focus on a few loud critics instead of the millions who love and celebrate the show, “the greatest stories would never get made or told.”

He described Ektaa as a “visionary,” saying she doesn’t seek permission and never has, and added that she knows exactly what she is doing, guided by her faith and Mata Rani’s grace.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Rio comes face-to-face with Nandini, Ansh's wife, leaving her visibly shaken as she is stunned by the uncanny resemblance between Rio and her late husband, Ansh, who looks exactly like him.