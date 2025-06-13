Shalini Passi Reacts To Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death, Calls It 'Shocking': 'People Looked Up To Him As Role Model'

Actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, passed away on Thursday, June 12, in the UK at the age of 53 while playing polo with friends in England. According to reports, he accidentally swallowed a bee that got stuck in his throat, leading to a heart attack. Now, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 fame Shalini Passi has reacted to the tragic news, calling the death of her close friend Sunjay "sad and shocking."

"It makes us realise the frivolity of our life and everything that we take so seriously... In a moment everything is gone," Shalini told Hindustan Times. She further revealed that she would often meet Sunjay and his third wife, Priya Sachdev, whenever they were in Delhi.

Read Also When Karisma Kapoor Accused Sunjay Kapur Of Forcing Her To Sleep With His Friends During Honeymoon,...

Shalini stated that Sunjay's family and her family have been close friends for years, and she has known him and his family since the time she got married to businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s

She added, "I have known him and his family since I got married. He was somebody who was full of life. He was very enthusiastic about things he did, whether it was his business or playing polo.... He was somebody a lot of people looked up to as a role model."

Recalling her last conversation with Sunjay, Shalini shared that both he and Priya had congratulated her on the success of her Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

"They were happy to see me holding up for Delhi in the series. Both of them were delighted by it and were happy for me. And that’s what they had expressed to me," added Shalini.

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple had two children — Samaira, 19, and Kiaan, 13.

Sunjay’s first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996. He later married his third wife, Priya Sachdev, in 2017. The couple have one son, Azarias.