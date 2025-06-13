 Shalini Passi Reacts To Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death, Calls It 'Shocking': 'People Looked Up To Him As Role Model'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShalini Passi Reacts To Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death, Calls It 'Shocking': 'People Looked Up To Him As Role Model'

Shalini Passi Reacts To Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death, Calls It 'Shocking': 'People Looked Up To Him As Role Model'

Shalini Passi, known for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3, reacted to close friend Sunjay Kapur's sudden death, calling it 'sad and shocking.' She said, "He was full of life... very enthusiastic... someone people looked up to as a role model.” Sunjay, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, passed away at 53 after reportedly swallowing a bee while playing polo in the UK.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, passed away on Thursday, June 12, in the UK at the age of 53 while playing polo with friends in England. According to reports, he accidentally swallowed a bee that got stuck in his throat, leading to a heart attack. Now, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 fame Shalini Passi has reacted to the tragic news, calling the death of her close friend Sunjay "sad and shocking."

"It makes us realise the frivolity of our life and everything that we take so seriously... In a moment everything is gone," Shalini told Hindustan Times. She further revealed that she would often meet Sunjay and his third wife, Priya Sachdev, whenever they were in Delhi.

Read Also
When Karisma Kapoor Accused Sunjay Kapur Of Forcing Her To Sleep With His Friends During Honeymoon,...
article-image

Shalini stated that Sunjay's family and her family have been close friends for years, and she has known him and his family since the time she got married to businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s

She added, "I have known him and his family since I got married. He was somebody who was full of life. He was very enthusiastic about things he did, whether it was his business or playing polo.... He was somebody a lot of people looked up to as a role model."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Recalling her last conversation with Sunjay, Shalini shared that both he and Priya had congratulated her on the success of her Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

"They were happy to see me holding up for Delhi in the series. Both of them were delighted by it and were happy for me. And that’s what they had expressed to me," added Shalini.

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple had two children — Samaira, 19, and Kiaan, 13.

Sunjay’s first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996. He later married his third wife, Priya Sachdev, in 2017. The couple have one son, Azarias.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)

RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)

Hina Khan Apologises To Paps For Cancelling Special Wedding Party After Air India Plane Crash In...

Hina Khan Apologises To Paps For Cancelling Special Wedding Party After Air India Plane Crash In...

Celina Jaitley Recalls Air India Crew's Kindness After Heartbreak At JFK At 19: 'Held My Hand As I...

Celina Jaitley Recalls Air India Crew's Kindness After Heartbreak At JFK At 19: 'Held My Hand As I...

Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed...

Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed...

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED By Glasgow Women's Organisation Over 'Regressive' Album Cover: 'She Is...

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED By Glasgow Women's Organisation Over 'Regressive' Album Cover: 'She Is...