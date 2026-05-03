Shakira Performs FREE Concert At Copacabana Beach In Rio De Janeiro, Attracts 2 Million People; Viral Video Shows Sea Of Fans Dancing

Shakira Performs FREE Concert In Rio De Janeiro | Photo Via Instagram

Latina pop sensation Shakira performed a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday night (May 2). The Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records-holding Colombian star drew approximately 2 million people to one of the world's most iconic waterfronts. This came days after a construction worker died in a tragic accident during preparations for Shakira’s concert in Brazil.

Shakira Performs Free Concert In Rio De Janeiro

A viral video on social media shows huge crowds of fans gathered at the concert, dancing on the beach. The free concerts are part of an initiative led by Rio’s City Hall to boost economic activity after Carnival and New Year’s Eve festivities, ahead of the month-long Saint John’s Day celebrations in June.

Check it out:

🚨🇧🇷 Shakira's 2 million person Copacabana concert tonight: completely free!



That's how you break attendance records🔥pic.twitter.com/ffiZZLxkJL https://t.co/CF9LtEoRh0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 3, 2026

Shakira: 'Always Dreamed Of Singing On This Beach'

Earlier, Shakira said in an interview with Brazil’s TV Globo that she expects the Copacabana concert to be the biggest of her career. "For me it’s a dream. I always dreamed of singing on this beach, because I think it’s a magical place," she said in Portuguese, adding that she learned the language before English.