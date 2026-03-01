Shakira India Tour: Want To Watch Hips Don't Lie Singer Live In Mumbai? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will Cost You ₹32,000

Shakira Mumbai Concert Most Expensive Ticket Price | Photo Via Instagram

Latina pop sensation Shakira is all set to return to India nearly 19 years after her electrifying 2007 Mumbai performance during the Oral Fixation Tour, with a grand two-city tour this April. The Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records–holding Colombian star will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10, 2026, followed by a show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15.

Shakira Mumbai Concert Most Expensive Ticket Price

On Sunday, March 1, general tickets went live on District by Zomato. The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India in collaboration with District by Zomato, marking the first time the Feeding India Concert will be held across multiple cities.

The most expensive ticket to watch the 49-year-old star is priced at Rs 32,000 for the HSBC Starstruck Lounge. The base order amount is Rs 28,500, with Rs 200 as delivery charges and a booking fee (inclusive of GST) of Rs 3,363.

The ticket grants entry to one person and includes access to the VIP Lounge, limited fan pit access, shuttle service from the venue entry to the lounge entrance, a designated standing area, complimentary alcoholic beverages, access to premium food stalls, and a dedicated entry lane.

For Shakira’s Mumbai concert, other ticket categories are priced at Rs 24,500 for the Platinum Lounge, Rs 14,500 for the VIP section, and Rs 6,000 for the General section. However, these prices are exclusive of booking fees and delivery charges.

In a statement announcing the tour, Shakira said, "Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi."

She also spoke about the concert’s purpose, adding that the tour is "about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."