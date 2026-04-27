Shakira Concert Tragedy: Crew Member Dies After Being 'Crushed' During Preparations In Brazil

A construction worker died after a tragic accident during preparations for Shakira’s upcoming concert in Brazil. The incident occurred on Sunday while stage structures were being assembled, prompting an outpouring of concern from organisers and officials.

Concert organisers confirmed the development in a statement shared on Instagram, noting that the worker was part of the crew setting up the venue.

As reported by People, the statement read, "The event organisers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show."

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Severe injuries during setup

Details shared by the state fire brigade revealed that the worker suffered serious crushing injuries to his lower limbs while operating a lifting system. Officials stated, "A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system. Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present," indicating that colleagues at the site attempted to assist before emergency services arrived.

Medical aid and confirmation of death

Organisers added that first responders acted quickly and the injured worker was rushed to the hospital. However, he could not be saved. The statement noted, "First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital."

They further expressed support for those affected, stating, "At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family."

Meanwhile, Shakira’s previously scheduled India tour has been postponed. The singer was set to perform in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. Organisers cited the “geopolitical situation and regional tensions” as the reason for the delay.