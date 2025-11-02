 'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
Akshay Kumar extended a quirky birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on Sunday. Sharing a black-and-white photo with him, Akshay wrote on X, "60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120. Happy Birthday dost."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday, November 1, and his industry friends and colleagues have been sending heartfelt wishes to him on social media. Akshay Kumar shared a quirky birthday message for King Khan, remarking that he doesn't look his age.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of himself with Shah Rukh, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed."

Interestingly, both Akshay and Shah Rukh hail from Delhi. As outsiders to the film industry, they carved their own paths to success without any connections in Bollywood.

The two shared screen space in the 1997 classic Dil To Pagal Hai, where Shah Rukh played the lead role of Rahul, while Akshay appeared in a pivotal supporting role as Ajay. Despite being among Bollywood’s biggest stars, their on-screen collaborations have remained rare.

Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first to extend birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan. The director, who is currently in Alibaug to celebrate his birthday, shared photos from the celebration and wrote, Happy birthday KING... rule for another 100 years."

Farah and Shah Rukh have previously collaborated on films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year."

Shah Rukh Khan's King First Look Unveiled

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the first look from King, showcasing the actor in a dark, high-octane action avatar that redefines style, charisma, and thrill.

King is set to release in 2026.

