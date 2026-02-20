 'Shahid Kapoor You Do This Genre Best': Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo, Urges Fans To Watch Film In Theatres
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shahid Kapoor You Do This Genre Best': Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo, Urges Fans To Watch Film In Theatres

'Shahid Kapoor You Do This Genre Best': Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo, Urges Fans To Watch Film In Theatres

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo was released last Friday, February 13, 2026. Hrithik Roshan recently watched the movie and took to X to praise the film, and Shahid Kapoor.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo | Instagram

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was released last Friday, February 13, 2026. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but Hrithik Roshan has loved it. The Krrish 3 actor took to X to share his review of O'Romeo, and he praised Shahid and the movie.

He tweeted, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Hrithik's tweet for a Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj movie takes us back to 2014 when Bang Bang clashed at the box office with Haider. For the promotions of Bang Bang, the makers had started a campaign on social media, in which Hrithik was giving people #BangBangDare.

So, he had dared Shahid to watch Bang Bang on the first day, and he had also dared himself to watch Haider on the first day. Shahid had happily accepted the dare.

FPJ Shorts
'Shahid Kapoor You Do This Genre Best': Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo, Urges Fans To Watch Film In Theatres
'Shahid Kapoor You Do This Genre Best': Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo, Urges Fans To Watch Film In Theatres
Mumbai Architects Collective Demands Transparency On Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
Mumbai Architects Collective Demands Transparency On Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
AI Can Do Many Things, But Can't Fix Delhi Traffic': Rishi Sunak Jokes About Jams Outside The AI Summit
AI Can Do Many Things, But Can't Fix Delhi Traffic': Rishi Sunak Jokes About Jams Outside The AI Summit
Actor Ranveer Singh Receives Death Threat, Rs 10 Crore Extortion Demand Linked To Bishnoi Gang
Actor Ranveer Singh Receives Death Threat, Rs 10 Crore Extortion Demand Linked To Bishnoi Gang
Read Also
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid-Triptii Starrer Fails To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark In Its...
article-image

Netizens React To Hrithik Roshan's Tweet For O'Romeo

Reacting to Hrithik's tweet, a netizen tweeted, "So you liked this pathetic movie but hated the dhurandhar 🤣🤣 (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Cool - I have booked 2 tickets - friend says she will not come - can you watch again .. in theatre near you (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Totally agree! That madness + swag combo was 🔥 And that running-in-circles action? Pure cinematic vibe! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Read Also
Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Thanked Aamir Khan In Shahid Kapoor-Starrer O'Romeo Credits: 'When He...
article-image

O'Romeo Box Office Collection

O'Romeo has failed to make a strong mark at the box office during its first week. The film has collected around Rs. 47.15 crore in seven days. Now, let's wait and watch whether during the second weekend it will show a jump at the box office or not.

Follow us on