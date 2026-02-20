'Shahid Kapoor You Do This Genre Best': Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo, Urges Fans To Watch Film In Theatres

Hrithik Roshan Reviews O'Romeo | Instagram

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was released last Friday, February 13, 2026. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but Hrithik Roshan has loved it. The Krrish 3 actor took to X to share his review of O'Romeo, and he praised Shahid and the movie.

He tweeted, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 20, 2026

Hrithik's tweet for a Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj movie takes us back to 2014 when Bang Bang clashed at the box office with Haider. For the promotions of Bang Bang, the makers had started a campaign on social media, in which Hrithik was giving people #BangBangDare.

So, he had dared Shahid to watch Bang Bang on the first day, and he had also dared himself to watch Haider on the first day. Shahid had happily accepted the dare.

Netizens React To Hrithik Roshan's Tweet For O'Romeo

Reacting to Hrithik's tweet, a netizen tweeted, "So you liked this pathetic movie but hated the dhurandhar 🤣🤣 (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Cool - I have booked 2 tickets - friend says she will not come - can you watch again .. in theatre near you (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Totally agree! That madness + swag combo was 🔥 And that running-in-circles action? Pure cinematic vibe! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

O'Romeo Box Office Collection

O'Romeo has failed to make a strong mark at the box office during its first week. The film has collected around Rs. 47.15 crore in seven days. Now, let's wait and watch whether during the second weekend it will show a jump at the box office or not.