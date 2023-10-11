Shahid Kapoor Confirms Farzi 2 Is In Works: 'It Was Open-Ended So..' | Photo Via Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023, and it received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. Directed by Rak & DK, the series starred Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora.

Ever since, the fans have been wondering if season 2 is in the works or not. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid, who played the role of Sunny, confirmed Farzi 2.

He said the second season of Farzi will happen. "I mean, the response was amazing. Also, the way the story ended, it was open-ended so there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen. It was not like a culmination. So Farzi 2 will happen, and if anything else I like, I will, but as of now, I haven’t said yes to anything for OTT because I had two releases this year, so I'm going to do some stuff for theatres now. But Farzi 2 will definitely happen," added Shahid.

Earlier, he was also seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller film Bloody Daddy, which also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in an untitled project with Kriti Sanon. It is set to release on February 9, 2024, and also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra. The film marks Shahid and Kriti's first on-screen collaboration.

