Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan Receives ED Notice For Endorsing Brand Accused Of Embezzling ₹30 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, for allegedly embezzling Rs 30 crore.

According to several media reports, Gauri, who is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was served with the ED on Tuesday (December 19). The firm is reportedly accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks.

It has also been reported that the ED might summon Gauri in the case. However, she has not reacted to the ED notice yet.

What is the case?

Several media reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of approximately Rs 30 crore to investors and banks. In connection with this case, it is reported that ED is taking action to investigate Gauri about her financial dealings.

Reportedly, ED officials will investigate various aspects, such as how much money Gauri received to become the brand ambassador of Tulsiani group. The scrutiny of many such matters will be carried out by the ED authorities. Information regarding the contracts made for the position of the company's brand ambassador and the related documents will also be obtained from Gauri through ED.

In Lucknow, in a project by the Tulsiani Group called Sushant Golf City, Mumbai-based Kirit Jaswant Shah reportedly purchased a flat for Rs 85 lakh in 2015. However, the company did not deliver the flat to Shah, nor did they refund the money. Due to this, Shah filed a complaint against the directors of Tulsiani Group, namely Anil Kumar Tulsiani, Mahesh Tulsiani, as well as brand ambassador Gauri.

In March 2023, an FIR was also filed by Shah against the three of them. In the complaint, Shah alleged, "I visited the company’s office in Sushant Golf City the same year and met its directors and agreed to buy a flat worth Rs 86 lakh. I was assured that I would get the flat’s possession in 2016. But since then a lot of time has elapsed and I have not got the flat. Later, I found out that the agreement of the flat booked by me had been transferred by the company to somebody else."