FPJ Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's Visit To Tirupati Creates Stir, Clerics Say Bollywood Star 'Violated Islamic Law'

The visit of actor Shah Rukh Khan to the famed temple of Lord Balaji in Tirupati on Tuesday (September 5) has evoked a sharp reaction from the Muslim community. Shah Khan, with his daughter Suhana Khan and 'Jawan' co-actor Nayanthara, offered prayers at India's richest temple seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji for the success of their film which is due for release on September 7.

Chairman of the Raza Academy, a prominent organisation of Sunni Muslims, Syed Noori, said Islam does not permit idol worship. A momin or true believer of Islam will bow only in front of Allah. He said film actors lacked commitment to their faith. He noted in several films actors prayed before Hindu Gods and Goddesses, performed aarti etc. which was strictly not allowed in Islam.

However, Noori said Muslim fans of Shah Rukh will not be influenced by his visit to Tirupati and they will remain committed to their faith. In any case, Shah Rukh appeared to be an atheist for whom religion did not matter at all.

Senior advocate Yusuf Muchhala said Shah Rukh has committed "shirk" or violated Islamic law on idolatry. He said idol worship was totally alien to Islam and by offering prayers at Tirupati, the actor has violated a fundamental tenet of Islam. "However, I will not denounce him. Each individual is answerable to his inner conscience," Mr Muchhala added.

Maulana Mehmood Daryabadi of the Ulema Council and a noted cleric said, "I do not comment on the activities of filmwalas."

Shah Rukh had prayed at Vaishno Devi temple recently before the audio launch of 'Jawan' in Chennai. In the past also he had visited Vaisno Devi. Incidentally, Salman Khan is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his home every year. His mother is a Hindu.

