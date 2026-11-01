Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Bunglow Mannat Turns Into Giant Screen Ahead Of 61st Birthday, King Teaser To Be Screened? – VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2, 2026. With his upcoming film King among the most anticipated releases, fans are eagerly waiting to see if the makers have a special surprise planned for the occasion. Director Siddharth Anand's cryptic posts on X have further fuelled speculation, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Mannat's Giant Screen Fuels Speculation Over Shah Rukh Khan's King Reveal

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s iconic sea-facing residence, Mannat, at Bandstand Promenade in Bandra West, Mumbai, is undergoing extensive reconstruction and expansion. As a result, the actor and his family have temporarily moved to luxury duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Bandra. This means Shah Rukh is unlikely to greet fans from Mannat’s famous balcony this year, a birthday tradition that draws thousands of admirers to the residence.

However, Mannat may still become part of the celebrations. Amid reports that the building could host a live projection of King's teaser on November 2, fans have noticed that the façade appears to have been transformed into a giant screen, sparking excitement about a possible birthday reveal.

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King First Song To Be Unveiled?

According to Variety India, the first song from King is slated to be released around Shah Rukh’s birthday, with Arijit Singh reportedly lending his voice to the lead track. The song is expected to offer audiences their first glimpse of the film, while the official trailer is likely to arrive at a later date.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller that has already generated considerable buzz. The film also marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after Dunki, making its first glimpse all the more anticipated.

King Cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerjee, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.