Shah Rukh Khan's EPIC Reaction To 'Nonsense' Written About Him On Social Media: 'I Work On Belief, Not On Opinions'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the release of Dunki, has reacted to a fan who asked him if he gets bothered by the 'nonsense' written about him on social media. On Wednesday (December 27), Shah Rukh took some time off his busy schedule to interact with fans on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

During his famous 'AskSRK' session, the superstar answered several questions about his latest film Dunki.

Surprisingly, Shah Rukh also reacted to a fan who wrote, "How do you not react when you see nonsense written about you? Before it was magazines and news but now everyone has an opinion? Does it affect u or u are unbothered?"

To this, the actor replied, "Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend."

Shah Rukh is quite active on social media platforms and he often shares work-related updates with his fans and followers.

Here's how Shah Rukh reacted to others users:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the release of Rajkumar Hirani-directorial, Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Needless to mention, the film has created quite a buzz on social media and it received mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics.

The film hit the big screens on December 21. It follows the journey of a group of friends who wish to move abroad for a better life. The characters choose an unconventional route, commonly known as the Donkey Flight, to reach the destination and that's when the difficulties arise.