Shah Rukh Khan To Appear On Koffee With Karan 9 Finale? Karan Johar's Cryptic Response Leaves Fans Guessing

Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan is reportedly nearing its conclusion, with its ninth season currently airing. As the show approaches its final episode, fans are eagerly speculating whether Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance. Given the superstar's long association with the show, viewers are hoping to see him return for the season finale. Karan, however, has chosen to keep the mystery alive, and his response has only fuelled further curiosity.

When asked whether Shah Rukh would appear in the final episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Karan told The Hollywood Reporter, "No denial and no acceptance. Nothing revealed!" The filmmaker further added, "My silence is for you to now decipher. Take it as you want, I am not saying anything." Rather than confirming or dismissing SRK's appearance, Karan's cryptic response has left fans guessing.

Karan also opened up about the possibility of returning with another show following a similar format. The filmmaker made it clear that he does not plan to revisit this avatar anytime soon, admitting that he is ready to step away from the high-pressure task of scheduling celebrity guests and putting together combinations. He added, "I am very happy to do other things that don't require me to make guest combinations."

Premiered on October 14, 2026, Koffee With Karan 9 had Salman Khan as the guest in the premiere episode with Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo present for the rapid fire round. The show was then followed by episodes featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and most recently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the latest episode has kept viewers entertained with revelations from the celebrity couple, curiosity is building around the upcoming instalments. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the names reportedly expected to grace the final season, although their episode details are yet to be confirmed.