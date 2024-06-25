Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan Play Cricket During London Vacation; Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently spending time with his family in London. A picture has been doing the rounds on social media in which the actor is seen playing cricket. His daughter, actress Suhana Khan, is seen battling in the now-viral photo.

The photo was first shared on social media by Shah Rukh's fan page. In the picture, Suhana is seen battling as Shah Rukh stood near her. It looks like he was one of the fielders and the person who was bowling looks more like Aryan Khan, however, his face is not visible in the photo.

Gauri Khan's mother can also be seen in the frame as she sat on a bench to enjoy the match. Check out the picture here:

Latest: @iamsrk is playing cricket with friends & family in London ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #32YearsOfEmperorKhanSRK pic.twitter.com/llzDejhgHL — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 24, 2024

On June 20, Shah Rukh was spotted at Mumbai airport with his son, AbRam Khan. The actor held his son's hand as they entered the airport surrounded by the officials and paparazzi.

Shah Rukh and his children proved they are cricket fans during the Indian Premiere League. His team Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals which took place on May 26 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Shah Rukh and his family made sure to attend very match of KKR and cheer the players.

Several pictures and videos of the Khan family from the stands had also gone viral on social media.

Last month, Shah Rukh left his fans worried after he had to be admitted to a hospital after suffering heatstroke. He was discharged on May 23 after receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will reportedly share screen space with Suhana in their upcoming film, The King. However, the makers have not announced the film officially.