Shah Rukh Khan pens sweet birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan, shares UNSEEN video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 23 on Monday (May 22). Social media platforms have been flooded with birthday wishes for the star kid.

Suhana also received a special birthday from Shah Rukh. On his official social media accounts, the actor shared an unseen slow motion video of Suhana in which she is seen skating.

Shah Rukh also penned a heartfelt note for her. "Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby," he wrote.

Moments after he shared the video, the birthday girl commented, "Hehehe 😋❤️" and "Loove you the most," with several hearts and kiss emoticons.

Suhana's BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also posted throwback photos with her to wish her.

Suhana Khan's acting debut

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter was recently announced as the new face of a luxury international beauty brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is all set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

The film, which is headed straight for an OTT release, is based on the famous Archies comics. Not much has been revealed about Suhana's character yet.

The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

