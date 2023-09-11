Shah Rukh Khan Moved To Tears As Artist Plays Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera Song, Rare Emotional Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour, and he is often seen tackling any situation with a joke or two. However, there have been rare moments when even the actor, who is self-admittedly shy to express his emotions in public, has been moved to tears, and the latest viral video is proof.

SRK is seldom seen being upset in public, let alone cry. But an old video of the actor which has resurfaced online shows him unable to control his tears after listening to a song from his film Swades.

Swades, starring SRK, released in the year 2004 and though the film flopped at the box office back then, today, it is hailed as one of the actor's best films.

SRK gets emotional at an event

The video of Shah Rukh which is now going viral seems to be from an event which was held back in 2019, just before COVID-19 pandemic struck the country.

In the video, an artist can be seen playing a soulful rendition of the song 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from Swades on his violin and SRK can be seen visibly moved by it.

The video shows Shah Rukh fighting hard to swallow a lump in his throat and control his tears. He then quickly wiped a tear off his face and regained his composure, going back to his usual smiling self.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens commented that Swades was way ahead of its time and that it was one of SRK's strongest films.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest projects

On the work front, SRK is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Jawan. The year 2023 has been owned by the King Khan as two of the biggest films of the year are led by the actor -- Pathaan and Jawan.

SRK returned to the silver screens after a hiatus of five years with Pathaan in January 2023, and it went on to become the biggest ever film in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1000 crore box office collection.

Jawan, which released on September 7, has already grossed more than Rs 500 crore globally in a span of just four days and it is expected to break the record set by Pathaan in half the time.

SRK will be next seen in Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.