Shah Rukh Khan & Kareena Kapoor To Launch King Song Daddy Cool At Special Instagram Event Today? Report |

Fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of a new song from Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film King. According to reports, the song, titled Daddy Cool, is set to be unveiled today through a special Instagram event. If the reports are accurate, this could mark a first-of-its-kind promotional event for the film.

As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expected to come together for the song launch. The report further suggests that Daddy Cool will be unveiled this evening at a studio in Mumbai's western suburbs, with the launch being hosted through a special Instagram event.

Adding to the buzz, director Siddharth Anand's cryptic social media posts have further fuelled speculation among fans. On November 26, he shared a post reading, "It's Time For", followed by another on November 27 that said, "The KING of". While Siddharth did not reveal what he was hinting at, fans have linked the posts to the reported launch of Daddy Cool, expecting a major announcement from the makers.

King Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026. The superstar confirmed that the film's release date would not be pushed, putting an end to speculation about a possible delay. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others. The film marks Shah Rukh's first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana and his second collaboration with Siddharth after Pathaan. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is expected to be one of the major Bollywood releases of the year.

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