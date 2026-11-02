Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans From Mannat Balcony On 61st Birthday, Recreates His Iconic Pose & Blows Kisses - VIDEO | Ashwini

On the occasion of his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out onto the balcony of his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to greet his fans gathered outside. The Bollywood superstar waved at the crowd and delighted them by recreating his iconic arms-wide-open pose. He also blew kisses, waved and folded his hands in a pranam gesture to express his gratitude to his fans.

As SRK stepped out to greet fans wishing him on his birthday, the crowd gathered outside Mannat erupted into cheers and whistles. Fans were seen chanting the superstar's name, with some even shouting, "I love you." His recreation of the iconic arms-wide-open pose left the crowd cheering and visibly delighted.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday balcony appearance at Mannat has become an annual tradition, with thousands of fans gathering outside his Mumbai residence on November 2 to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Over the years, he has often stepped out to wave at fans, blow kisses and recreate his signature arms-wide-open pose. However, his appearance is not guaranteed every year, as he has skipped the customary greeting on several occasions due to security arrangements and other commitments.

MASSIVE : Live Projection At #Mannat ❤️ KING AKELA KAAFI HAI 🔥 @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #KingMovie� #KingSRK� #SRK� #ShahRukhKhan� https://t.co/OabNicwJgW — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2026

However, his 61st birthday on November 2, 2026, was slightly different. While he skipped the customary midnight balcony appearance, he later stepped out to greet fans, marking his return to the tradition after missing last year's greeting due to crowd-control measures. This time, Mannat also received a special King makeover, featuring larger-than-life visuals and dialogues from the upcoming film. A giant screen outside the residence displayed SRK's handwritten message: "Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all." The celebrations also included a special illumination of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the release of King's first song, 'Tu Mil Jaaye', featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

SRKing is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday period.