Shah Rukh Khan's 61st Birthday: Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lights Up With 'King' Tribute, Burj Khalifa Displays Special Wishes | X and Instagram

Mumbai: Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a special tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday. The display featured the actor and his upcoming film, King.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Features Special 'King' Tribute

Visuals of the illuminated landmark were shared widely on social media, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans celebrating the actor's birthday.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa also reportedly displayed birthday wishes for Khan, adding to the celebrations. Videos and photographs of the tribute circulated widely on social media, with fans sharing messages and birthday wishes for the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a photograph of the display on his official X account, thanking Google Gemini for the gesture.

“Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa.. Thank you for the KING-sized love always.... had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo ha ha.. @GeminiApp,” he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Burj Khalifa Displays Birthday Wishes For Shah Rukh Khan

The Burj Khalifa tower featured messages including “We Love You” and “Happy Birthday Pathan”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It further showed images of Shah Rukh Khan being displayed while songs associated with his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) played in the background.

'Tu Mil Jaye' Song From 'King' Unveiled

The celebrations were also linked to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.

A song titled Tu Mil Jaye, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was dropped around midnight on the occasion of Khan's birthday. The reported release added to the excitement surrounding the film.

Meanwhile, fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, in Mumbai on Monday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. His birthday has traditionally drawn large gatherings of admirers outside his residence, with fans arriving to celebrate the occasion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/