Shah Rukh Khan fulfills cancer patient's last wish, promises to help financially & attend her daughter's wedding

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled the wish of his 60-year-old fan who is battling cancer. A few days back, it was reported that Shivani Chakraborty from West Bengal wished to meet the Pathaan actor once.

Now, one of Shah Rukh's fan pages on Twitter revealed that the actor took some time off his schedule and spoke to Shivani on video call.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh interacted with Shivani for nearly 40 minutes and promised to help her financially. A tweet from the fan account of SRK also mentioned that during the video call, the actor told Shivani that he will attend her daughter's wedding and will have 'fish meal' at her home in Kolkata.

Another tweet read, "A 60 Year old SRK FAN from Kolkata Who is Fighting with Cancer at Last Stage, Her Dream was to Meet SRK. As Soon as #SRK Heard about this, He called her from his Busy Schedule & had a Good talk of 40 mins also He Promised to Help her Financially. How cam someone be so Humble."

Shivani has been a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh and she has religiously watched every film of the actor. Even amidst her treatment, she eagerly attended the screening of SRK and Deepika Padukone's latest film Pathaan.

She has also adorned the walls of her bedroom with pictures from the superstar's films, reminiscent of an era that holds a special place in her heart.

In an interview with Aajtak, she had said, "I am acutely aware that my time on this mortal coil is limited, as doctors have regrettably informed me. Within me lies one final desire, a fervent plea if you will, to meet Shah Rukh Khan before my journey reaches its conclusion. I yearn to witness his charismatic presence in person."

Shah Rukh's fans have undying love for him and the star too, never misses a chance to make them feel special.

Shah Rukh's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan which is 2023's only big hit, so far. The actor will be next seen in Jawan, his pan-Indian project that will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles.

Directed by Atlee, the film is slated to release in cinemas on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The actor also has Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, in the pipeline. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu.