Shagun Pandey Reacts To News Of His Fallout With Girlfriend Sumit Singh: 'Kuch Toh Log..'

Shagun Pandey, currently helming Colors TV's show 'Mera Balam Thanedar,' is in a steady relationship with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Sumit Singh. The Free Press Journal exclusively reported about this and also about the recent fallout that ensued between the couple leading to a major fallout between Sumit and Shagun on the sets of the show.

Well, Shagun has now reacted to our exclusive report. Taking to his Instagram stories, Shagun shared a note which read 'Kuch toh log kahenge.' In another slide, the Mera Balam Thaanedar actor shared a meme of Arnab Goswami where the anchor can be seen saying 'Kuch bhi.'

For the unversed, a source from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin told The Free Press Journal Sumit Singh, who essays the parallel lead 'Reeva' in the show had recently suffered a panic attack, which delayed the shoot by 2 hours. But what exactly conspired all of this may come as a shock to our readers. As informed by our highly placed source, Sumit is in a relationship with Mera Balam Thanedar actor Shagun Pandey. However, the actress's growing proximity with another actor was learned by boyfriend Shagun, who arrived on the sets of the show to confront Sumit. Shagun, in a fit of rage came on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin unannounced, which came as a shocker for Sumit. His arrival further escalated into a confrontation and a huge fight between the couple which was heard by almost everyone on the sets of the show. All of this led to Sumit's panic attack which eventually led to the shoot of the show coming to halt by 2 hours.

Well, like we mentioned earlier too, the incident was reported to us 'word by word' from our well placed source close to the show.