 Shaan, With Son Maahi, Seeks Ganpati Bappa Blessings In Mumbai, Sings Tere Saath (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShaan, With Son Maahi, Seeks Ganpati Bappa Blessings In Mumbai, Sings Tere Saath (VIDEO)

Shaan, With Son Maahi, Seeks Ganpati Bappa Blessings In Mumbai, Sings Tere Saath (VIDEO)

The clip showcased the vibrant festive spirit as the father-son duo sang together, resonating with viewers and enhancing the celebratory atmosphere

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Shaan and Maahi | Instagram

Renowned singer Shaan and his son Maahi seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on Sunday (September 15) in Mumbai. The father-son duo’s heartfelt visit captured the attention of fans and devotees alike. Shaan and Maahi, known for their soulful voices, added a special touch to the occasion by performing the popular song Tere Saath in front of the Ganpati idol.

A video of their touching performance quickly went viral on the internet. The clip showcased the vibrant festive spirit as the two sang the track together, resonating with viewers and enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

The father-son performance brought an extra layer of joy to the celebrations at the revered Lalbaugcha Raja. As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens lauded the singers for their magical voices and showcasing their talent in front of Lord Ganesh.

Netizens even compared Maahi's voice to Shaan. One of the users wrote, "Looks as though Shaan is standing in front of a mirror."

FPJ Shorts
'Feed, Burp...' New Mom Deepika Padukone Shares FIRST Update Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With Ranveer Singh
'Feed, Burp...' New Mom Deepika Padukone Shares FIRST Update Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With Ranveer Singh
Haiti: Fuel Tanker Explosion Leaves 16 Dead, 40 Injured; PM Garry Conille Offers Support
Haiti: Fuel Tanker Explosion Leaves 16 Dead, 40 Injured; PM Garry Conille Offers Support
Arvind Kejriwal Says He Will Resign As Delhi CM In 2 Days: Report
Arvind Kejriwal Says He Will Resign As Delhi CM In 2 Days: Report
Engineers Day 2024: Why We Celebrate & The Best Engineering Fields To Choose In 2024
Engineers Day 2024: Why We Celebrate & The Best Engineering Fields To Choose In 2024

Another user commented, "Same to the same: shaan sir jaise voice hai."

The third user wrote, "Shaan's son is junior Shaan."

"Next generation me Shaan Jr. dhoom machaega," the comment reads.

Talking about the track, Tere Saath is a romantic single sung by Maahi. It is penned by Dheerendra Gautam, and the music is composed by Kalki.

The song is a heartfelt promise of love and devotion. It was released on September 4 on Maahi's YouTube channel.

Read Also
Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Skip VIP Darshan, Stand In Queue With Mumbaikars At Lalbaugcha Raja...
article-image

Earlier, Randeep Hooda with wife Lin Laishram, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, and other celebrity couples visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

Also, other celebs who also sought blessings are Vicky Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurana, Sai Manjrekar, Parineeti Chopra, and more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Have Not Been Able To Break Image Of Akshara’: Pranali Rathod On Choosing New Character Post...

‘Have Not Been Able To Break Image Of Akshara’: Pranali Rathod On Choosing New Character Post...

Shaan, With Son Maahi, Seeks Ganpati Bappa Blessings In Mumbai, Sings Tere Saath (VIDEO)

Shaan, With Son Maahi, Seeks Ganpati Bappa Blessings In Mumbai, Sings Tere Saath (VIDEO)

Riddhima Kapoor Cuts Cake, Gets Kiss From Husband During Birthday Bash; Neetu Kapoor Shares Inside...

Riddhima Kapoor Cuts Cake, Gets Kiss From Husband During Birthday Bash; Neetu Kapoor Shares Inside...

Cooking Up A Storm With Rahul Vaidya: I’m An Indian Dessert Guy

Cooking Up A Storm With Rahul Vaidya: I’m An Indian Dessert Guy

'You Have Skin Like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta Reveals Being Trolled For Having Textured Skin & Acne...

'You Have Skin Like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta Reveals Being Trolled For Having Textured Skin & Acne...