Shaan, With Son Maahi, Seeks Ganpati Bappa Blessings In Mumbai, Sings Tere Saath (VIDEO)

Renowned singer Shaan and his son Maahi seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on Sunday (September 15) in Mumbai. The father-son duo’s heartfelt visit captured the attention of fans and devotees alike. Shaan and Maahi, known for their soulful voices, added a special touch to the occasion by performing the popular song Tere Saath in front of the Ganpati idol.

A video of their touching performance quickly went viral on the internet. The clip showcased the vibrant festive spirit as the two sang the track together, resonating with viewers and enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

The father-son performance brought an extra layer of joy to the celebrations at the revered Lalbaugcha Raja. As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens lauded the singers for their magical voices and showcasing their talent in front of Lord Ganesh.

Netizens even compared Maahi's voice to Shaan. One of the users wrote, "Looks as though Shaan is standing in front of a mirror."

Another user commented, "Same to the same: shaan sir jaise voice hai."

The third user wrote, "Shaan's son is junior Shaan."

"Next generation me Shaan Jr. dhoom machaega," the comment reads.

Talking about the track, Tere Saath is a romantic single sung by Maahi. It is penned by Dheerendra Gautam, and the music is composed by Kalki.

The song is a heartfelt promise of love and devotion. It was released on September 4 on Maahi's YouTube channel.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda with wife Lin Laishram, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, and other celebrity couples visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

Also, other celebs who also sought blessings are Vicky Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurana, Sai Manjrekar, Parineeti Chopra, and more.