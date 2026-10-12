'Shaadi Se Pehle Karti Thi, Ab Nahi Karti...': Rahul Vaidya Faces Backlash On Social Media For His Answer On Pati Patni Aur Panga S2- VIDEO

Rahul Vaidya Faces Backlash Over His Answer On Pati Patni Aur Panga S2 | Photo Via YouTube

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently appearing on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 alongside his wife, actress Disha Parmar, has landed in controversy following his response during a fun game segment on the show.

In the first episode, host Munawar Faruqui asked contestants Vivek Dahiya, Rahul and Parmeet Sethi to name five things their wives used to do before marriage but no longer do. When Rahul was asked to answer, he appeared to make a suggestive gesture hinting at sexual intimacy without explicitly saying the word.

Rahul Vaidya Faces Backlash Over His Answer On Pati Patni Aur Panga S2

His response left the other contestants visibly surprised. Archana Puran Singh reacted with a startled, "What?" while Disha questioned him, asking, "Are you mad?" Arjun Bijlani also joined the conversation, jokingly asking Rahul how they would have had a child if the activity he appeared to be referring to had stopped.

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Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari and his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, appeared awkward and jokingly suggested that they were leaving the situation.

Netizens React

Several social media users criticised on Reddit over Rahul's remark, arguing that it was inappropriate to make such personal comments about his marriage on national television. One user wrote, “This is such disrespect to his wife,” while another commented, “I am feeling bad for Disha Parmar.”

Others questioned why Rahul chose to bring private aspects of his relationship into a public conversation. One comment read, “What the hell is wrong with him? It's you who is spilling unnecessary bs about personal life on national TV.”

Some viewers also expressed concern about how the remark might affect Disha and their daughter. Comments included, “Such a creep and cheap guy” and “Rahul please keep your mouth shut.”

As of now, neither Rahul Vaidya nor Disha Parmar has reacted.