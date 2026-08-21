'Seriously?': Amrapali Dubey In SHOCK As Bhojpuri Actress Pakhi Hegde Reveals Dinesh Lal Yadav Proposed Marriage To Her—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, have worked together in several successful films. Pakhi began her acting career in 2004 with a television show before making her Bhojpuri debut with Bairi Piya in 2006. The duo has since appeared together in several films, including Nirahua Rickshawala, Ganga Devi and Saat Saheliyan, among others. Pakhi, who is now set to enter the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, recently revealed that Dinesh had once proposed marriage to her.

In a new video shared on August 21, journalist Shubhankar Mishra asked Pakhi whether her relationship with Dinesh was purely professional or something more. Pakhi revealed that their bond was personal and admitted that they were "more than friends." Amrapali Dubey, who has often been linked with Dinesh, appeared visibly shocked by the revelation.

Pakhi Hegde Claims Dinesh Lal Yadav Once Proposed Marriage

Mishra then asked Pakhi if Dinesh had ever proposed marriage to her. After pausing and appearing overwhelmed, Pakhi replied, "Yes." Her revelation left Amrapali stunned, with the actress reacting, “Seriously?”

Check out the video:

Amrapali Dubey In Shock

Dinesh then entered the scene, leaving Pakhi emotional and in tears as she saw him walk in. He warmly hugged her before journalist Shubhankar Mishra told him about Pakhi’s revelation regarding the marriage proposal and their past relationship.

When Mishra asked Dinesh whether he had been in love with Pakhi, the actor did not answer directly. Instead, he picked up a glass of water and took a sip, appearing visibly nervous and emotional in the moment.

Bhojpuri Bawaal streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM, with episodes also airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.