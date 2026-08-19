'Mere Baare Mein Baat Karne Se Pehle...': Amrapali Dubey Gets Irritated After Being Repeatedly Asked About Dating Rumours With Dinesh Lal Yadav - VIDEO

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey appeared visibly irritated when she was repeatedly questioned about rumours surrounding her relationship with actor and co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

During a candid interaction on Bhojpuri Bawaal with Shubankar Mishra, Amrapali was asked about her equation with Dinesh Lal Yadav and the persistent speculation about their alleged relationship. The actress made it clear that their bond is only professional and that she shares a close relationship with his family.

When asked if he is her brother, Amrapali denied and said, "Mere co-actor hai (He is just my co-star)."

Addressing the rumours, she said, "His family is my family. Unke bacche mere bahot acche dost hai (His children are my good friends)."

Amrapali Dubey loses her cool

However, the repeated questions about her alleged relationship appeared to test her patience. When she was pressed to comment further, Amrapali firmly replied, "Mere baare mein baat karne se pehle sochiyega kisse baat kar rahe hai aap (Before talking about me, think about whom you are talking about)."

The actress eventually lost her cool and appeared irritated by the repeated line of questioning.

Amrapali and Dinesh have worked together on several Bhojpuri projects, and their on-screen pairing has often been discussed by fans. Their successful partnership began with the 2014 film Nirahua Hindustani, which helped establish them as a much-loved screen duo.

Over the years, the actors have shared the screen in several Bhojpuri films. Their chemistry has earned them a strong fan following, while their appearances together at public events and moments shared on social media have kept fans interested in their equation.

The frequent speculation surrounding Aamrapali and Nirahua stems largely from their close friendship and regular appearances together, both professionally and socially. The two have also been spotted visiting temples and other religious and pilgrimage sites together.

Nirahua, who is married and has two sons, and Aamrapali, who is unmarried, have often faced questions about the nature of their relationship. Despite the ongoing speculation, Aamrapali has maintained that Nirahua is her co-star and close friend.