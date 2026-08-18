'Mehenga Hoon Mein...': Khesari Lal Yadav Reveals Why He Rejected Pawan Singh & Amrapali Dubey's Bhojpuri Bawaal, Takes Dig At Show

Khesari Lal Yadav On Rejecting Bhojpuri Bawaal Offer | Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has opened up about why he turned down an offer to appear on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, which features popular Bhojpuri stars including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav. Khesari recently revealed that the show had approached him first, but he ultimately chose not to be a part of it.

On Rejecting Bhojpuri Bawaal

Speaking about the offer, Khesari told Buzzzooka Spotlight, "Sabse pehele mere paas hi show aaya tha, mera amount thoda zyada ho gaya. Mehenga hoon, sasta nahi hu mein." He further explained that he does not believe in doing things merely to promote himself, adding that wherever he appears, he wants to make sure that his presence is meaningful.

Check out the video:

Takes A Dig

Taking a dig at the show, Khesari also shared his thoughts on its name and language. He pointed out that although the show is titled Bhojpuri Bawaal, much of the conversation on the show takes place in Hindi.

"Bhojpuri Bawaal sirf naam hai, lekin kitne baar Bhojpuri sunne ho? Agar naam Bhojpuri Bawaal rakhe ho toh baat Bhojpuri mein honi chaiye. Sab Hindi mein hi baat kar rahe hain, but theek hai..." he said.

Recently, the show also made headlines after Aamrapali Dubey opened up about her desire to become a mother. During a heartfelt conversation with her longtime friend and frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aamrapali revealed that she hopes to adopt a daughter, even before getting married. The actor shared that adoption is something she has thought about for years and said, “I have thought about it a lot and have decided that I want to adopt a daughter.”

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh’s personal life has once again come into the spotlight after Radhe Maa predicted that he would find a “loving wife” at the age of 45. Her remark has fuelled speculation about whether the twice-married actor-singer could be headed for a third marriage.