‘See You In Delhi’: Rohit Suchanti Pens Heartfelt Note For Smriti Irani As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Nears End |

Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is reportedly nearing its conclusion, and actor Rohit Suchanti penned an emotional note reflecting on his one-year journey on the show and the impact Smriti had on him. As the show approaches its end, Rohit expressed his gratitude to the actress, writing, “Last one year has been the most special year for all of us only & only because of you Smriti Ma’am.”

Rohit, who plays Angad Virani in the show, admitted that words could never fully express his feelings for Smriti. He added, “Genuinely whatever I write will never do justice to what we feel for you!! Only admiration & respect for you.”

The actor also thanked Smriti for sharing her experiences and guiding him and Prachi Singh, who plays his on-screen wife, Munni. Cherishing the moments they spent together, Rohit wrote, “Every moment spent with you will always be cherished and remembered.” He further expressed his gratitude for everything she had done for them throughout their journey on the show.

Adding a touch of humour to his heartfelt note, Rohit signed off with a playful message for Smriti, saying, “See you in Delhi someday! Ghar ka khana khane aayenge.”

In the second picture shared by Rohit, Smriti is seen holding Prachi in her arms while playfully placing a finger above Rohit’s head and making a funny face. Referring to the candid moment, Rohit highlighted the bond they shared throughout the show's journey, writing, “Also the 2nd picture just shows the actual bond we shared throughout the journey of this show. You’re the best.”

Resharing the post on social media, Smriti added a playful caption, writing, “Set par ashanti, naam Suchanti. Theek se rehna. God bless.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, is all set to bid farewell to viewers after its return to television in July 2025. The show’s final episode is scheduled to air on October 20, 2026, according to reports.

The second season will reportedly conclude with Tulsi and Mihir’s reunion, bringing their much-loved story to a close. Star Plus’ upcoming supernatural drama Apsara is set to replace it in the 10:30 pm time slot from October 21.