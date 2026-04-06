'Second Hand Embarrassment, Overacting': Alia Bhatt Trolled As Her Award Show Hosting In Mumbai Fails To Impress Netizens

Alia Bhatt Trolled For Award Show Hosting | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt turned host for the first time at the Screen Awards on Sunday (April 5). Dressed in a crisp black three-piece tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta, she faced massive backlash on social media for her alleged 'overacting'. She also shared the stage with comedian Zakir Khan and actor Sunil Grover. Netizens felt she sounded 'high-pitched' and 'nervous' during her debut hosting stint, with many saying her jokes did not land and failed to make the audience laugh.

Alia Bhatt Trolled

In a video shared by SCREEN's official Instagram page (@ieentertainment), Alia faced trolling in the comments section while speaking about Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, Saiyaara, Mohit Suri, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, joking about how she has been shooting for Love & War for years now.

Check it out:

Netizens React

A user commented, "Why she is making so many faces?" Another wrote, "Trying so hard, what a clown! Look at the flat reactions”, and “She's trying sp hard… but has failed miserably."

A third comment read, "Second hand embarrassment." Another comment read, "Comedic timing - 0" "It funny?? Look all faces it say like kitna bakwas bolti hain yeh." "She is struggling and nervous. Let actors do what they are best at," another comment read.

"Wtf did i listen ... nonsense...," said another user.

'Will Not Be Speaking Until Tuesday': Alia Bhatt

On Monday, Alia shared several photos on her Instagram handle from her debut as a host, joking that she wouldn’t be speaking until Tuesday after talking for four hours straight at the event.

The actress wrote, "Ladies and gentleman boys and girls last night was spent celebrating the magic ON screen and the magicians OFF screen. My first as a host and I couldn’t have asked for better-more hilarious & fabulous co-hosts @whosunilgrover @zakirkhan_208. This is me, Alia Bhatt, signing off. Hosting = talking for 4 hours straight. I will not be speaking again until Tuesday. Happy Monday."

Work Front

Alia will be seen next in Alpha, starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. She also has Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.