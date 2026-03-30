Remake Of Alia Bhatt Starrer Raazi With Yami Gautam As Lead? Calling Sehmat Writer Harinder Sikka Reacts

Raazi Remake With Yami Gautam? |

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, was released in 2018, and it was a super hit at the box office. The movie was based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, and the writer has multiple times spoken about how he wasn't happy with the film's narration. On Sunday, he shared a tweet in which Calling Sehmat was on the list of the best espionage books. He once again slammed Meghna for Raazi, so a netizen tweeted that he should remake the film with Yami Gautam.

The netizen tweeted, "Let's remake, sir. Yami is perfectly capable artist to bear the weight. The real story needs to be heard by everyone without any manipulation and biases. We will support the GoFundMe campaign. Kindly consider (sic)." To this, Sikka replied, "Sir, I don’t need money. Check up my background. But thanks for your offer. Indeed Yami is a great actor. Her best is yet to come (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Harinder Sikka Slams Meghna Gulzar

While slamming Meghna, Sikka tweeted, "Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within.



Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to… pic.twitter.com/RZHxAwdmSq — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) March 29, 2026

Raazi revolved around a girl from Kashmir, who turns a spy and gets married to a Pakistani army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal), and how she helps India. Alia won many awards for her performance in Raazi, and the Laran Johar's production venture had collected Rs. 123.74 crore at the box office in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Effect

Raazi and many other spy movies have once again become the talk of the town because of Dhurandhar 2. The audience is calling the Dhurandhar franchise the best spy movie made in Bollywood.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has collected Rs. 846 crore at the box office in India in just 11 days.