Dhurandhar 2 Full Movie Leaked On YouTube; Action Taken After Netizens Alert Director Aditya Dhar & Platform

Dhurandhar 2 Full Movie Leaked On YouTube |

Dhurandhar 2 has gained significant attention since its theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Amid the release, director Aditya Dhar urged audiences not to pirate the film or share spoilers, emphasizing that the movie should not be experienced "on someone's phone in a blurry image."

However, a channel uploaded a pirated version of the 3 hour and 49 minutes long film on YouTube. Free Press Journal refrained from naming the channel to avoid giving its traffic. Following the leak, several users tagged director Dhar on social media, urging him to report the content and request that YouTube to take it down.

Dhurandhar 2 leaked online |

One user tweeted, "@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam Dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube. Please raise a complaint on YouTube. I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum. I love the storytelling and cinematography so much. Cried on the last scene." Another wrote, "@AdityaDharFilms Sir, please check YouTube; Dhurandhar 2 has been almost uploaded. Some jealous people are trying to affect the theatre run. Please remove it from YouTube. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube



Please raise a complaint on YouTube...



I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum

I love the storytelling and cinematography so much.

Cried on the last scene.



YouTube channel name:-

A2z movie — Gunjan Mehta (@Gunjan_2706) March 30, 2026

@AdityaDharFilms Sir this is please check youtube there is dhurandhar 2 almost uploaded... Some blasted jealous of ur movie theatre still going full... please remove from YouTube.. check any other more i don't no.....🙏 Bharat Mata ki Jai — pramod rajs (@RajsPramod24831) March 30, 2026

The video was promptly removed from the platform after the public outcry. Readers are urged that if they come across any such pirated content online, they should report it to the platform and alert the authorities.

Piracy of movies is illegal in India under the Copyright Act, 1957, which protects the rights of creators and producers. Downloading, sharing, or uploading pirated films without permission is a criminal offense. Those caught engaging in movie piracy can face civil penalties, including fines and compensation to the copyright holder, as well as punishment of up to 3 years of imprisonment, fines up to Rs. 2 lakh, or both. Repeat offenders may face even stricter consequences.

Amid the release of Dhurandhar 2, Dhar urged his fans and followers not to share any spoilers. He wrote, "Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request...Please don't share spoilers." He added that his team had put immense effort into making the film and, now that it has released in cinemas, they are trusting the audience "to protect what this becomes."