Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Earns ₹68.10 Crore In India, Crosses ₹1,350 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 | Photo Via YouTube

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera, continues its record-breaking box office run, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in North America by surpassing the nine-year record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, while also beating the global total of Rs 1,307.35 crore earned by its predecessor Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the film saw a significant jump on Day 10 (second Saturday), earning Rs 62.85 crore. On its second Sunday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 68.10 crore in India, slightly higher than Saturday’s numbers.

With this, the film's total India gross has crossed Rs 1,013.15 crore, while its net domestic collection stands at ₹847.87 crore.

While the film also earned from other language markets in India, collecting Rs 3.00 crore in Telugu, Rs 1.50 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.38 crore in Kannada, and Rs 0.22 crore in Malayalam on day 11.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, stars the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Set in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, Dhurandhar 2 offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.