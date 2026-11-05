‘Screen Time Main Decide Nahi Karta’: Bigg Boss Voice Vijay Vikram Singh Hits Back At Qazi Touqeer Fans’ Demanding More Screen Time - VIDEO

‘Screen Time Main Decide Nahi Karta’: Bigg Boss Voice Vijay Vikram Singh Reacts To Qazi Touqeer Fans’ Demanding More Screen Time - VIDEO |

Bigg Boss voice Vijay Vikram Singh took to social media to address viewers' demands for more screen time for Qazi Touqeer. He urged fans to treat Bigg Boss as a reality game show rather than getting overly personal about contestants' screen presence. He also clarified that he has no say in the show's creative decisions, including how much screen time a particular contestant receives.

Vijay Vikram shared that his Instagram timeline was flooded with questions about Qazi's screen time. He wrote, "Aajkal meri Instagram timeline par baar-baar ek hi sawaal aa raha hai, 'Qazi ko screen time zyada kyun nahi mil raha hai?'" He further clarified that his role was limited to lending his voice to the show and that he was not involved in deciding contestants' screen time. He added, "Kai baar bata chuka hoon, phir ek baar keh deta hoon. Main show mein apni awaaz deta hoon. Kise kitna screen time milega, aise creative faisle main nahi leta hoon."

He went on to direct viewers to the channel and the makers for any such complaints or suggestions. Asking them to share their feedback through the channel's official platforms, Vijay wrote, "Isliye is baare mein apni rai aur sawaal Colors tak pahunchaiye, unki website ya unke official social media pages par likhiye."

He concluded by reminding viewers that Bigg Boss is a game show and should be enjoyed as one. Urging them not to let their attachment to contestants turn into something personal, he wrote, "Baaki, yeh ek game show hai. Ise game show ki tarah hi dekhiye. Apne favourite contestant ko support kijiye, show ka aanand lijiye aur ise itna personal mat banaiye."

Qazi Touqeer enjoys a loyal and vocal fan base, with viewers closely following his every move inside the Bigg Boss house. Every time a new episode drops, fans take to social media to discuss his screen presence, question his footage and demand more visibility for their favourite contestant. The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.