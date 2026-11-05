‘Big Hug Amaal Mallik’: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Bigg Boss Fame Calling Him His ‘Hero’ In Emotional Birthday Note |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a warm response to Bigg Boss fame and singer Amaal Mallik's heartfelt birthday post for him. SRK replied to Amaal's lengthy note, asking him to keep making music that makes the world dance and signing off with a virtual hug. Amaal, in turn, responded with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

Amaal had penned a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh on his birthday, calling him his "hero" and "reason to wake up". Responding with equal warmth, SRK commented on his post, writing, "Keep making music that makes the world dance." He further added, "Big hug Amaal."

Keep making music that makes the world dance. Big hug Amaal… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2026

SRK's response came after Amaal shared a special birthday wish for the superstar, writing, "Happy birthday to the superstar, my hero, my reason to wake up everyday and keep moving forward no matter what." He further extended his "lots of love, respect & best wishes" to SRK, wishing good health for him and his family.

Amaal also expressed confidence in Shah Rukh's upcoming film King, stating that he did not even need to wish the superstar luck as the film was destined to be "colossal" when it hit theatres. He concluded his note by calling SRK "the last of the stars". Amaal also shared a black-and-white photograph of the two together.

Happy birthday to the superstar, my hero, my reason to wake up everyday and keep moving forward no matter what ♥️🔥 Dil se lots of love, respect & best wishes for you, your health & family’s health. I don’t even need to wish you all the best coz it’s gonna be colossal the day it comes, but all the very best for #King You truly are the last of the stars @iamsrk sir ✨ — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) November 2, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2, and the occasion turned into a massive celebration of his superstardom. Thousands of fans gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, with several travelling from different parts of the country just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. SRK delighted the crowd by stepping out to greet them with his signature arms-wide-open pose, flying kisses and waves. The celebrations also saw social media flooded with heartfelt wishes, fan-made tributes and pictures of the superstar, making it yet another memorable birthday for the King of Bollywood.