Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Reunite As Poo-Rohan After 25 Years | Instagram

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have revived nostalgia for their iconic characters, Poo and Rohan, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham nearly 25 years after the film's release. The duo recently featured in a new video shared by filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the 2001 blockbuster, leaving fans excited about their reunion.

Karan Johar Shares Kareena Kapoor Khan-Hrithik Roshan Video, Sparks K3G Reunion Buzz

On Tuesday, November 17, Karan took to Instagram to share the video featuring Kareena and Hrithik. Kareena was seen dressed as Poo, making a dramatic, over-the-top entry, while Hrithik, who played Rohan in the film, kept his look understated in black. Although the video did not reveal much about what the two actors are working on, their appearances and the familiar track You Are My Soniya playing in the background were enough to get fans talking.

Check out the video:

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti…"

The clip featured several nostalgic moments, including Kareena applying lip gloss, reminiscent of Poo's iconic introduction in the film. She was also seen picking up her red heels, while Hrithik tied his shoelaces and picked up his sunglasses. The video ended up sparking speculation about a possible collaboration between the actors.

Netizens React

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One user wrote, "I can’t believe thissssssss. Is it Hrithik and Bebo againnnnnnn." Another commented, "OMG! Can’t wait for POO 2.0." A third wrote, "2026 looks like Reunion year," while another added, "This is the pair we all are waiting for."

Others simply expressed disbelief, asking, "Oh my god!! What is happening???"

While it may have seemed like the video was related to a film or something similar, it is actually an advertisement for Airbnb, with the brand’s logo visible at the end of the video.

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