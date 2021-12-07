Scoop! Kapil Sharma signs his third film

A while ago, we had informed you that comedian and television star Kapil Sharma is all set to return to acting after his second venture Firangi failed to set the cash registers ringing or charm the audience. Kapil’s debut film as an actor Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon directed by Abbas-Mustan was a hit.

“Kapil was rather disappointed after Firangi did not do well and did not want to take any chances as an actor till he got a subject that even he felt strongly about. He has a flourishing career doing his television show and a lot of other events across the globe,” says a source.

Now, Kapil has finally liked and greenlighted a subject written by Abhishek Dogra, who has made films like Dolly Ki Doli with Sonam Kapoor and Fryday with Govinda and Varun Sharma. “The subject is a very layered comedy and will have Kapil not only having a lot of witty lines, but also a lot of scenes to act and emote as well. An official announcement will be made once the paperwork is complete,” adds our source.

Kapil is also interested in the film because Anthony (Tony) D'Souza is one of its producers. Tony had earlier directed films like Blue with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Boss with Akshay and Azhar with Emraan Hashmi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:00 AM IST