Scene Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya And Nazriya Nazim Starrer Earns ₹8.05 Crore On Wednesday, Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark In India With Its Net Earnings

Scene Box Office Collection | YouTube

Apart from Ramayana, during the Diwali weekend, two Tamil films had also hit the big screens: Suriya and Nazriya Nazim-starrer Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2. While the former has performed well at the box office, the latter is a disaster. Scene, which is an action comedy, took a bumper opening at the box office and earned Rs. 19.15 crore net in India. During its first weekend, the movie collected Rs. 63.15 crore net, and while on weekdays it dropped at the box office, the numbers were still decent.

According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday, Scene collected Rs. 8.05 crore net in India, taking the six-day total to Rs. 105.45 crore net. Meanwhile, the gross domestic collection is Rs. 122.50 crore. In just six days, the movie has entered the Rs. 100 crore club.

Scene worldwide box office collection

On Wednesday, Scene collected Rs. 4 crore gross at the box office overseas, taking the total to Rs. 66 crore gross internationally. So, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 188.50 crore.

Scene budget

Scene is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore. So, the movie is already a super hit at the box office.

Suriya movies

Scene is the third successful film for Suriya this year. While Karuppu became a blockbuster at the box office, Vishwanath & Sons also performed well, and now, Scene has become a super hit. Clearly, 2026 has been a good year for the actor.

Mookuthi Amman 2 box office collection

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs. 1 crore at the box office on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs. 17.18 crore net in India. According to the reports, the Sundar C directorial was made on a budget of Rs. 90–100 crore. So, with a collection of just Rs. 17.18 crore in six days, the movie is heading to become a disaster at the box office.

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