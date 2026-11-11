Scene Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Tamil Film Crosses ₹174 Crore Worldwide Despite 40 Percent Dip

Scene Box Office Collection Day 5 | YouTube

Suriya-starrer Scene witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on Day 5 after enjoying a strong run over the opening weekend. Despite the decline, the Tamil action comedy has maintained an impressive overall performance at the box office.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the 2026 Tamil film features Suriya as DSP Inbaraj "Inba" Irudhayaraj IPS, an eccentric police officer forced to reopen a mysterious case from his past. The film, which was released on November 6 during Diwali week, has received widespread acclaim from critics.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 12.85 crore net in India on Day 5 across 5,324 shows, registering a 40% drop compared to Day 4's Rs 21.40 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 10.35 crore from 3,888 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 2.50 crore from 1,436 shows.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 97.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 113.15 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 61.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 174.40 crore.

Scene Budget

The film reportedly has been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Despite the 40% daily drop, Scene is performing exceptionally well.

About Scene

The film also stars Naslen and Nazriya Nazim in key roles. It marks the first collaboration between Suriya and director Jithu Madhavan and brings Suriya and Jithu together for the first time. Produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment.