Scene Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya's Tamil Film Sees 14 Percent Jump, Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Scene Box Office Collection Day 3 | Instagram

Suriya's Tamil film Scene has been performing well at the box office since its release on November 6, 2026, during the Diwali week. The film has received a positive response from audiences, and its growing box office collections indicate a strong theatrical run. After witnessing a steady performance during its opening days, the film recorded another jump in earnings on Day 3.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected a net of Rs 23.25 crore across 6,001 shows on Day 3, registering a 14.3% growth compared to Day 2's Rs 20.35 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 19.25 crore from 4,557 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 4 crore across 1,444 shows. With these earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 62.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 72.90 crore.

Scene Worldwide Collection

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. On Day 3, Scene earned Rs 10 crore internationally, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 43.75 crore. This brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 116.65 crore in just three days.

Scene Budget

Reports state that Suriya's film is made on a budget of 22-30 crore, given the reported budget Scene has delivered an impressive box office performance.

Overall, Scene appears to be heading towards a successful theatrical run, with its impressive opening weekend collections giving the makers plenty to celebrate.

About Scene

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment along with Zhagaram Studios. It also features Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj in key roles.