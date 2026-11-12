 Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's Film Enters ₹500 Crore Club With Its Net Earnings In India, Crosses ₹900 Crore Mark Worldwide
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HomeEntertainmentRamayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's Film Enters ₹500 Crore Club With Its Net Earnings In India, Crosses ₹900 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's Film Enters ₹500 Crore Club With Its Net Earnings In India, Crosses ₹900 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has crossed Rs. 500 crore net at the Indian box office within seven days. The film collected Rs. 70.65 crore net on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to Rs. 511.10 crore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has grossed Rs. 611.05 crore in India and Rs. 934.55 crore worldwide, including Rs. 323.50 crore from overseas markets.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's Film Enters ₹500 Crore Club With Its Net Earnings In India, Crosses ₹900 Crore Mark Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana had a decent first weekend. However, from Monday onwards, the movie has been performing very well at the box office. On Monday, it earned Rs. 107.50 crore net in India, and on Tuesday, the movie collected Rs. 94.10 crore net. Now, all eyes were on the film's Wednesday collection.

According to Sacnilk, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial earned Rs. 70.65 crore net in India on its seventh day, taking the total to Rs. 511.10 crore net in India. Meanwhile, the gross collection is Rs. 611.05 crore. On Wednesday, the film showed a drop of 24.9 per cent from its Tuesday collection.

Ramayana box office collection worldwide

Ramayana, on its seventh day, collected Rs. 25 crore overseas, taking the international gross collection to Rs. 323.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 934.55 crore.

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Ramayana budget

Ramayana is a two-part franchise movie made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, Part 1's budget can be considered as Rs. 2000 crore. If we look at the budget of Ramayana and the collection till now, the numbers are good. But the movie clearly needs to continue to collect a good amount in the coming days.

Upcoming box office competition

There are no big Hindi films releasing till November 27. However, Godzilla Minus Zero is all set to release in India on November 20, 2026, and it will also be screened at IMAX. So, the Hollywood movie might be a hurdle for Ramayana.

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Ramayana review

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

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